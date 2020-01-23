Improve on research, shun bickering — Operator tasks FIIRO workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

Workers of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, FIIRO, Lagos State, have been urged to improve on researches, capable of developing technologies, aimed at creating more jobs in the country, instead of engaging in unnecessary bickering.

A human right activist, Mr. Victor Egwim, who gave the advice, urged the workers to be more dedicated to responsibilities and avoid sentiments, capable of destroying the image of their leaders.

He said, instead of protesting based on mere allegations of non-completion of PhD degree, they should rather allow agencies concerned to do their investigation and come out with their findings.

The apex research institute in Lagos State has been thrown into crisis over unwarranted calls for the suspension of its Director General, Chima Igwe, following alleged PhD degree saga.

Some workers had protested over the appointment of Igwe as the Ag. DG of FIIRO, even as the in-house union branch of Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutions and Associated Institutions, SSAUTHRIAI, has distanced itself from the call for the suspension of the Ag. DG.

The union has declared as false, the claim that a faction of the union was behind the call for the suspension of the DG.

Vanguard

