Imposition of toll fee is for revenue generation ― National Arts Theatre

The National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, says the introduction of toll fees at the entrance gates of the complex is part of efforts to generate revenue for its maintenance.

Steve Ogundele, the spokesperson of the Primary Centre for Performing Arts in Nigeria, gave the explanation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Ogundele said that paucity of fund to maintain the edifice and environment compelled the management to venture into the toll gate fee project of N100 per vehicle at the entrances.

“We need to come up with measures to raise more money in order to maintain the theatre and entire environment.

“So, the collection of N100 toll fee at the entrance is official and tickets are printed to that effect, which is being issued at every payment by our men at the gate,” he said.

The theatre spokesperson added that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Police were deployed at the toll gates to ensure compliance by motorists.

Ogundele, therefore, solicited for maximum cooperation of the gate users and tasked them on the payment, adding that defaulters would not be allowed to pass through the gates.

“For example, there are normal routes for commercial buses or private cars going to the Island, but should they resolve to use the short route through our gate, they should be willing to pay,” he said.

He said that neighbouring agencies were exempted from the payment, while official stickers were given to them to be placed on their cars, which permits them free entry into the premises.

Meanwhile, the official said there was no plan by the art theatre to declare a toll free day on Jan. 1.

NAN reports that the toll fee of N100 per vehicle was introduced by the management of the National Arts Theatre in November for private cars and commercial vehicles using the facility as connecting route.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

