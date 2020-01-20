Imo: We’re confident Supreme Court will revisit judgment ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, reiterated its confidence in the possibility of the Supreme Court to reverse its decision on the Imo state governorship election.

The apex court, it would be recalled, had last week nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue a certificate of return to Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Leading a peaceful protest across major flashpoints of Abuja yesterday, national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus said all the justices need to do was to review the judgment and correct “the error.”

Joined by prominent party members including the party’s Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi, Secondus said the protest was intended to draw the attention of the world on the need to safeguard democracy in the country.

The protest which took off at the party’s Presidential campaign headquarters, also known as Legacy House, also took the protesters to the Three Arms Zone, amidst chants of solidarity songs.

Secondus said: “We are a nation governed by law, therefore, all we are seeking today is for our very highly respected jurists at the highest court of the land to revisit this issue.

“We are not against you, we’re against the error. And by the special grace of God, I know you will revisit the error. And all we are saying is that for you to review this error because the figures are not adding up.

“We are all human beings. God is the highest. We know that they worship God, all of us worship God. They should revisit and reverse the Imo state judgement because we believe that the figures are not adding up. That’s why we are here so that the world will hear us.

“We are a democratic nation, and therefore, all democratic nations of the world are hearing us – United States, United Kingdom, even the United Nations, the African Union and the Economic Community of West Africa States, ECOWAS.”

On his part, Obi tasked APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to recall how he became governor a few years ago.

He said: “I am speaking here, not just as leader of PDP but one of the beneficiaries being in government for 16 years for doing what is right.

“I was in a minority party. I won the election and PDP did not intervene. I went to court, PDP did not intervene. I benefited from it. Adams Oshiomhole wouldn’t have been governor, he wouldn’t have been benefited from the judiciary if PDP did what APC is doing today.

“So as a beneficiary, I am appealing to the judiciary to save this country. What happened in Imo state is enough to kill our democracy. Let us ensure that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man. My appeal to APC: please, do not kill this democracy.”

Also speaking, Minority leader of the Senate, Enyinaya Abaribe said, “we have only one message to the judiciary: if the figures don’t match, review.

Vanguard News

