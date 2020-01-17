Imo Supreme court ruling: Protesters storm NASS in black attire

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

Protesters numbering over one hundred under the aegis of concerned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth group Friday stormed the National Assembly to protest against Tuesday’s judgment by the Supreme Court which removed Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the authentic winner of Imo governorship election.

The protesters who all appeared in black attire, comprising of young men and women in their early 20s, were seen chanting songs like, “supreme court is fraud, we must save our democracy, the judiciary under the APC government is a failure”.

They also carried different placards with inscriptions like; “Presidency and Judiciary murder Democracy”.

In his remarks, leader of the group, Hassan Garba who condemned the judgment in totality said that it was robbery against the PDP and the people of Imo State, said, ” we don’t accept that judgement by supreme court which removed our candidate, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha and put senator Hope Uzodinma of APC. Something must be done to save our democracy.”

However, the protest which was peaceful at the beginning, turned violent as some persons amongst them started dragging a particular man and a lady who wore a PDP regalia to give them their money.

At that point, they all came out to warn her that they would snatch her phone and beat her up if she continued.

However, some of the group members obliged to speak with her on their plight and travails though without a mention of their names.

“You see that woman over there (pointing across) came to meet us in our area, all of us live in the same area (didn’t mention the area anyway) and told us to come and do work for them and that they would pay us and now they are trying to play us. PDP is a fuck up party, they would never win I swear.

Another member of the group who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “the people that brought us here there are there, one of them just entered the car that he is going to bring money for us and since we didn’t see him again. please aunty joke apart, they never give us our money and I never eat since morning. You see, I don’t even have transport to go home so if you go help me, aunty, please.”

One of them said, ” all of us are leaving in the same area and they told us to wear black and black and they promised to pay us two thousand (N2000) each if we finish our job and now they abandon us here (National Assembly entrance)”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

