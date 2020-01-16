Imo Supreme Court ruling: PDP holds emergency NEC meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The major opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP will hold an emergency National Executive Committee, NEC meeting on Friday.

In an announcement issued by the office of the National Secretary of the party, the meeting is expected to begin by 10 A.M.

The announcement read: “All members of the PDP National Executive Committee, NEC, are hereby invited to an emergency meeting of the NEC tomorrow, Friday, 17th January 2020.

“Venue is NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja and time is 10 A.M.

“Members are enjoined to attend as the meeting will discuss the state of the nation,” the announcement for the meeting read.

A source told Vanguard top on the agenda of the meeting is the loss of Imo state by the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, whose candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma took over from Emeka Ihedioha on Wednesday as governor of the South-East state.

Vanguard Nigeria News

