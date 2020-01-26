Imo rerun: Election witnesses low turnout of voters 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Okigwe North Federal Constituency, re-run elections in Imo State, yesterday witnessed a low turnout of voters.

Vanguard at about 10am visited some areas within the Okigwe North federal constituency, and witnessed only few areas had a good number of voters presence.

While some areas witneseed low turn out of voters many of them saw the late arrival of voting materials.

For the areas that were hit with voters apathy, in Isiala Mbano local government area, included 013, Umuneke Village Anara, 001, Central school Eziama.

Others 008, Central school Anara, 014 Dialum Hall, 008, Central school Anara. Just as the 002 community school Eziama witnessed a high turn out of voters.

When Sunday Vanguard called on some stakeholders at Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal constituency, the story was different as many said that in some polling units that voters fully turned out.

Also in Njaba state constituency, the story was different as voters were said to have trooped out in some areas to express their franchise as the election did not witness such high turn out.

For the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Azubuike Ekwegh, said he was fully prepared to deliver his party.

While a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chinedu Iwuala, “The turn out is average because this is not our voting strength. There was a little hitches at the initial time. One of the card readers developed fault and they made a call to the INEC and the INEC, brought another card readers”

While Mr Iwu Dennis at the 013, Umuneke Village Anara in Isiala Mbano local government, simply said he was worried the number of voters at his polling centre adding that he used to have upto one thousand registered voters.

He said: “There is a very low voter apathy, this is a polling unity that have upto one thousand registered voters.”

It was captured that both the leading candidates of the PDP, Obinna Onwubuariri and that of the APC, Miriam Onuoha, cast their votes in Isiala Mbano and Okigwe local government areas respectively.

