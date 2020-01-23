Imo Political Violence: 46-year-old arrested over murder of Ahamefule

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A 46-year-old man, Osuji Sabinus, popularly known as “Nwatakwocha” from Umuwanzi in Isu Local Government Area of Imo state, yesterday was arrested by the Imo state Police command, over the alleged murder of Maduabuchukwu Ahamefule, 26-year-old man.

The Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, in Owerri, said that Sabinus was arrested in connection with the killing of Ahamefule, during the peaceful protests by the sacked elected local government chairmen of Imo state across the 27 council areas, demanding for their reinstatement.

Orlando added that the exhibits recovered from Sabinus included One automatic magnum super deltai pump action, one manual mossberg pump action gun, nine live cartridges.

The police also said that Gogo Uzondu, 40-year-old man from Okporo Umundugba, was arrested alongside Sabinus.

The statement stated: “On 15/01/2020 at about 1100hrs SARS operatives on tip-off intelligence arrested one the above-named suspects of Umuwanzi and Okporo Umundugba, all in Isu LGA of Imo State.

“The first suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of one Maduabuchukwu Ahamefuna ‘m’ 26 years old at Isu Njaba LGA Imo State.

“A search warrant was swiftly executed in his home and premises at Umunwanze in Isu Njaba, where the above-mentioned exhibits were recovered.”

The police pointed out that “It could be recalled that on 6/01/2020 at about 0900hrs during protest at the council chairman’s area who wanted to take over leadership of the council secretariat, the above-named victim was gruesomely murdered at gunpoint.

“Upon a week of intensive intelligence, the suspect was arrested by operatives. On interrogation, he confessed to the crime and mentioned the name of the person that actually fired the gun that murdered the victim. He stated that though he went to the place with a gun, he did not fire.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

