Imo: PDP reckless, trying to incite violence ― Oshiomhole

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Returning Officer should be arrested, Judges questioned

By Omeiza Ajayi

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has lashed out at the Peoples Democratic Party PDP over what he described as reckless and provocative statements intended to incite violence following it loss of the governorship seat in Imo state.

Oshiomhole spoke at a news conference Friday in Abuja alongside members of the National Working Committee NWC.

He said the purpose of the conference was to respond to “a very reckless and potentially dangerous comment that has been attributed to the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus”.

According to him, the PDP used inelegant language “that even people who are partially mad are not expected to use in a democracy”

“We watched as PDP made very reckless statement that are designed not only to intimidate the judiciary but one that is calculated to lay foundation for carefully planned unrest with a view to undermining the peace and stability of the Nigerian nation”, he added.

He recalled how the sacked PDP governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha had failed to meet the constitutional requirement of winning 25 percent of votes in at least two-thirds of the local government areas in the state, saying on that score alone, Mr Ihedioha had lost out. According to him, a consideration of the voided votes of Sen. Uzodinma was what put him in a position to be affirmed as governor of the state.

He said the state Returning Officer ought not only to be dismissed but to be picked up by security agencies for interrogation while judges who dispensed justice at the lower tribunals should be made to answer the numerous legitimate questions of Nigerians.

“The key issue in the case of APC and Uzodinma is that INEC and the collating officers bluntly refused to collate the votes in part of Hope Uzodinma’s senatorial zone of Orlu, altogether about 388 Polling Units votes were not collated. Meanwhile, in each of this polling unit, INEC appointed presiding officers who signed those results. The party agents in these 388 units signed those results. So, the validity of those results were never in dispute. INEC did not have any cause to invalidate the results. All that happened was that the collating officers in those units refused to collate the results from 388 units in the Governorship election that were in favour of Sen. Hope Uzodinma”, he explained.

According to Oshiomhole, “it is the height of recklessness for the PDP to be asking for the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria because they lost an election that they never won”.

He said the PDP leaders are been myopic whenever they lose an election and begin to attack the judiciary but hail the rule of law whenever they win a case, adding that the APC did not castigate the judiciary when she lost in Zamfara, Rivers and some other areas.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: