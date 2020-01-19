Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

FOLLOWING the ruling of the Supreme Court which replaced Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha with Sen. Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) as Governor of Imo State, the All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF) South East, has said that the party was targeting at least three more states in the zone come 2023.

Speaking during a press conference in Enugu on Sunday, the coordinator of the group in the South East, Engr. Titus Nnamani said that the move was to consolidate the developmental strides of the APC controlled federal government in the zone.

Nnamani, who congratulated Chief Hope Uzodinma for fighting hard to reclaim his mandate stated that with the judgement, Ndigbo can no longer be seen to be too distant to power at the APC controlled centre.

“We are pleased with the verdict of the Supreme Court. We stand with Uzodinma as we join Imo people to celebrate this verdict. He is a true fighter and his coming to power will liberate Imo from series of bad leadership. It’s a victory for Ndigbo and a victory for Imo electorates who overwhelmingly voted APC in the last election.

“We wish to state that Ndigbo are the highest beneficiaries of this judgement of the Supreme Court. Now, we are a step closer to the centre and no one will ever say again that we don’t have a state representing the ruling party in the zone.

“We want to make it clear that by 2023, we are looking at bringing more states into the APC. We are strategizing to have at least three more states in the zone. This is in the best developmental interest of the South East,” he said.

Also speaking the group’s zonal secretary, Mr John Onyewuchi Uba, said that the ruling of the Supreme Court came as a soothing relief to Imo residents who were tired of the kind of lackluster leadership which was witnessed in the state in the past few months.

He said the group was willing to work with the present administration to steer the state towards the path of growth and sustainable development.

Present at the press conference were state coordinators of APYF in the entire South East states.

