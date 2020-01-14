Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court said it will today, deliver judgement on appeals challenging the election of governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, who is heading a seven-man panel of justices of the apex court hearing four separate appeals that arose from the March 9 governorship election in Imo state, made the announcement after parties adopted their briefs of argument in the case that was brought against Ihedioha by candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Ifeanyi Ararume.

In his appeal marked SC/1461/19, Ararume prayed the apex court to nullify Ihedioha’s election on the premise that he was not the valid winner of the governorship election.

In the brief of argument, he adopted through his team of lawyers led by Mr Yusuf Alli, SAN, Ararume, contended that Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, did not secure the highest number of valid votes cast and the constitutionally required spread, to be declared the winner.

Cited as respondents in the appeal he filed on December 13, were the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Ihedioha and the PDP.

Meanwhile, all the Respondents, through their lawyers, Aham Ejelam, SAN, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, and K. C. O. Njemanze, SAN, respectively, urged the apex court to dismiss the appeal as lacking in merit and uphold the concurrent decisions of both the Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

After all the parties adopted their briefs of argument, the CJN led panel stood down the appeal to deliver judgement on it later today.

The apex court is currently hearing the second appeal marked SC/1462/19,

which was filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

