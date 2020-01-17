Imo guber ruling painful, yet PDP, Ihedioha should move on ― Abaribe

Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns against imminent weakening of INEC, others, Says the dark hour will surely pass away

By Henry Umoru

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia South has warned against imminent weakening of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and some critical agencies of democracy.

According to Senator Abaribe, if the present trend like the Supreme Court ruling that removed erstwhile Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha continues, agencies of democracy would collapse, particularly with the acceptance of unit results from sources other than INEC certified results, without calling unit witnesses as already established by the same Supreme Court in a similar case involving former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar recently.

In a statement Friday in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, the Senate Minority Leader urged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) not to despair over the Supreme Court ruling that removal of Ihedioha and declaring Senator Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State, pleading that this is not the time for blame game as this dark hour will surely pass away.

Abaribe who lampooned the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement, however, advised that the ruling be taken in good faith in deference to the protection of the sanctity of institutions of governance.

The Minority Leader said, “What it means is that results from security agencies like Civil defense, Army, Navy and even community ones like Hisba, JTF et al, will be more sacrosanct and acceptable than the official INEC tabulation.”

Abaribe who noted that the painful outcome of the legal process has again raised poignant questions that should ignite serious calls for total reforms of the electoral and governance structures in Nigeria said that the stark reality in the circumstance that the Apex Court is the final arbiter and its decisions must be respected at all times.

The Minority Leader lamented the contradictions in the final analysis, especially when the statistics of who-got-what in the State Assembly among the various political parties is put side by side in the result that was recorded same day with the gubernatorial election.

Abaribe said, “How many Houses of Assembly members in Imo State did APC produce in the Election that was held on the same day as this governorship election in question? Can someone refresh us…? PDP won 13 seats, AA 8, APGA 6, and APC won 0 seats out of a total 27 seats.

“And now by this Judgement, the APC that did not win any seat in the House of Assembly in the election that was held and collated the same day ..won the Imo State Governorship Election at the Supreme Court. APC should not gloat.

“These are times that make hearts and wills falter. But as the Holy book says …this too shall pass away. For our friend and brother Emeka Ihedioha, courage is the name. This will also pass away.

“Your valedictory speech is heartwarming. It shows that there will be a rosy tomorrow from today’s despondency. For all of us in the PDP, this is not a time for blames. When men are bent on evil, they will not stop, but ultimately the will of the people shall prevail.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

