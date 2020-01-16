Breaking News
Imo Gov’ship: PDP should apologize to the Supreme Court — Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to apologize to the Supreme Court and Nigerians for its outburst against the Court on the Imo state governorship election.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan while reacting to the ruling in a statement, expressed surprise at the judgment describing it as yet another very sad commentary on the nation’s democratic order.

Accusing the PDP of being an unserious opposition, Keyamo while speaking at the Government College Ughelli, GCU annual reunion/ Annual General Meeting to make the school’s platinum and a class of 1970 50th anniversary, questioned the rationality of the PDP saying, “How can democrats come out and make such very inciting statements?”

