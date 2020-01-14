Imo governorship: APC lauds Supreme Court judgment

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is ecstatic over the Supreme Court’s declaration of Mr Hope Uzodinma as the rightful winner of the 2019 Imo state governorship election.

The party said this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Issa-Onilu said: “Even as we are still wondering why we lost elections we clearly won in Zamfara at the Supreme Court and how the same court ruled our party out of the electoral race in Rivers, we have never, as a political party, lost faith in the judiciary.

“We salute Sen. Hope Uzodinma, our supporters and members for their temperance displayed in the aftermath of the blatant rigging of the Imo governorship election.

“We chose to focus on the judicial route to reclaim the party’s mandate. We are confident that our other stolen electoral mandates will be restored by the courts.”

The party’s spokesman called on all Imo State APC stakeholders to come together in support of Uzodinma to ensure the success of the party’s next level agenda and to democratically entrench the APC in the state and entire South East.

He said that the apex court on Tuesday annulled the election of Emeka Ihedioha and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately issue certificate of return to Sen. Uzodinma.

