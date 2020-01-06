Imo boils as Ihedioha, suspended LG chairmen struggle over office

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

There is confusion in Imo state over the suspended local government chairmen by governor Emeka Ihedioha, who have taken back their offices.

Vanguard gathered on Monday in Owerri that the 27 suspended local government chairmen have resolved to move into their offices today as they said it was in line with the supreme court directives.

While Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, the Special Adviser on Media to Senator Rochas Okorocha, said that currently 19 out of the 27 local government areas have now been taken by the suspended chairmen.

But the Special Assistant to Governor Emeka Ihedioha on New Media, Aic Akwarandu, has replied Onwuemeodo, saying that “It’s obvious that those who have held Imo hostage for years are not happy with the level of progress recorded by Governor Emeka Ihedioha within a very short while.

“First time in history a Government of 7 months is undertaking 30 road projects including federal roads. 30 is a four-year record for some states, but in Imo 30 is a seven months record.

“Afraid that a new leader has emerged, they are willing to sponsor protests, form unholy alliances and engage in all manner of conspiracy.

“The most Important thing is that Governor Emeka Ihedioha is a Governor elected for the people, by the people and of the people. The Voice Of the People is certainly the Voice Of God.”

However, Onwuemeodo insisted that “With every sense of humility and with gratitude to God Almighty, we take the floor to inform all men and women of good tidings especially the peace-loving people of lmo state, that the elected chairmen and councillors of APC extraction illegally suspended by the PDP government in the state have resumed work in 19 LGAs out of the 27 in the state, including one of the prime LGAs in the state, ORLU local government.

“They have done so in respect and obedience to the Supreme court judgement to that effect. The Apex court said that the state governors have no right to sack or suspend elected council chairmen and councillors.

“The concerned chairmen and councillors have been peaceful in their conducts. The security agencies, so far, have been wonderful because they know the truth and won’t like to be part of any action or inaction that would tantamount to disrespect for the Highest Court in the Land, which other nations respect.

“We shall continue to update all and sundry as fresh developments unfold. God bless all men and women of goodwill.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

