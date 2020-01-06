Kindly Share This Story:

Special Adviser on Information and Communication Strategy to Kogi State Governor, Hon Kingsley Fanwo has restated his avowed commitment to transform the information sector of the State.

Mr. Fanwo said he is resolute in his desire to rapidly move the information sector to a greater pedestal, adding that the sector would soon regain it’s rightful status as the rallying point of digital governance in the State.

He disclosed that he will be injecting new ideas to drive a modern ministry of information and communication in line with the digital approach of Governor Yahaya Administration.

Hon Fanwo made this commitment known at the maiden meeting with the management and staff of the State Bureau of Information Services and Grassroots Sensitisation at the State Secretariat Complex Lokoja.

He charged the Information staff to do away with mediocrity and imbibe a new attitude towards the new information drive of showcasing the excellent governance posture of Governor Yahaya Bello’ s Administration.

He stressed that the achievements of the Government of Governor Bello are legendary and as information manager, the Bureau should proudly and promptly disseminate such through the appropriate channels of communication.

Fanwo enjoined the staff to accord him their maximum cooperation and support to achieve the lofty ideas and approach in bringing to bear a modern information and communication sector in Kogi State.

Responding, Unit Head in charge of the New Media at the Bureau, Mr. Ebenezer Adurodija solicited for committed government funding of the information sector as most of the activities of the Bureau have been stocked due to unavailability of funds.

Adurodija said that the Bureau is endowed with adequate and capable human resources that can be harnessed for speedy information drive in the State.

