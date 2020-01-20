I’ll continue to support humanity with my wealth — Adebutu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Odole Oodua, Sir Kensington Adebutu, has promised to continue using his wealth and resources to support noble cause and ventures that would improve the well-being of Nigerians.

He said this in his acceptance speech shortly after his investiture as a first honorary member of the famous Abeokuta Club, during the 45th President Party of the Club in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Adebutu, while saying the honour done him would spur him the more to contribute his quota to the development of humanity, enjoined government to support social clubs like Abeokuta Club while promising maximum support for the Club which only admits indigenes of Egba extractions.

He said: “I very much treasure the glory and prestige associated with this conferment and I will always do all within my power to justify the acknowledgment, to convince this Club, that they made the right choice”.

“Social Clubs like Abeokuta Club present a veritable platform for members to associates, unwind and engage in other relaxation activities. Clubs deserves the support of government and public-spirited individuals.

“I as an individual will continue to support such noble cause and ventures that will improve the well-being of the citizenry, God’s willing.”

In his remarks, former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said Adebutu deserved the honour done on him by the Club, having rendered magnificent and remarkable services to the country and by extension to Egbaland.

Obasanjo who is a Vice Patron of the Club commended Adebutu for adding economic value to Abeokuta.

The former president said, “The honoree has rendered marvelous services to Egbaland. The Park Inn, which is the old Gateway Hotel would have still remained in derelict if not for the services, commitment of the honoree.

Speaking on the connection of Adebutu to Abeokuta, Obasanjo said “Odole is our in – law and not just ordinary in – law but in- law from a distinguished family. Mama Ibeji on his right is from Ake, daughter of Toye Coker”.

The President of the Club, Engr Tokunbo Odebunmi, said the conferment of Adebutu as the first honorary member of the Club, was a way of appreciating him for immense contribution in Egbaland.

“For us in Abeokuta Club, service to humanity is what we hold in high esteem and this brought to bear through different socio-cultural activities tailored towards improving our immediate society, of course, this is what we have in common with the distinguished awardee,” the President added.

