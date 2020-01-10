Ile Arugbo: Why we can’t afford missing weekly meetings — Aged women

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

The aged women and loyalists of former Senate president Dr. Bukola Saraki have explained why they cannot stop going to Ile Arugbo, the charity home of the late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki in Ilorin, Kwara state, at least once in a week.

Despite the demolition of Ile Arugbo by agents of Kwara state government, the aged women still thronged the place last Friday and again yesterday to receive gifts.

Four women in their 70s who spoke with newsmen at Ile Arugbo yesterday said that that’s the only place in Ilorin where their needs are catered for.

The women, Sarah Adebayo from Kwara south, Alhaja Saratu Raimi, Abibatu Suleiman, from Kwara central and Rachael Adebayo(JP) from Iyin Ekiti in Ekiti state disclosed that they have been patronising Ile Arugbo for about 40 years.

They said apart from the foodstuff and clothes that they normally received at Ile Arugbo, the late Second Republic Senate Leader, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki also sponsored them on Hajj and Jerusalem pilgrimages.

The women expressed delight that the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki is following the footsteps of his father in this act of humanitarian gesture.

“Saraki had for about 40 years been using Ile Arugbo to distribute gifts to us, even during the military rule without any hindrance.

” The late Olusola Saraki was our benefactor who took good care of us during his lifetime. His son, Dr. Bukola Saraki is also following the footsteps of his late father in this regard,” they enthused.

The women, in their hundreds and in high spirits, offered various prayer songs, asking God to grant Dr. Bukola Saraki a long life, sound health and victory over his adversaries.

As usual, foodstuffs, clothes, and money were distributed to the women who defied the cold weather to arrive at Ile Arugbo as early as 7.00 am.

The man who supervised the distribution of the largesse to the women, Rasaq Aladie said Saraki has always made enough provision for the women whether or not he is in Ilorin.

vanguard

