‘Ile Arugbo’: Saraki secures injunction against Kwara govt

The family of Dr Abubakakar Olusola Saraki has claimed it has secured court injunction from the state high court against Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman from taking further action on the controversial expansive land on which the demolished “Ile-Arugbo” bungalow was constructed.

Curiously, no journalist was aware of the court proceedings, yesterday on the controversial issue and so, no proper court angle was imbedded in the trending story on social media since afternoon.

One of the family’s lawyers, Abdulazeez Ibrahim who disclosed this to newsmen in Ilorin said that the enrol order is yet to be served on the parties concerned because the injunction was secured almost at the close of work on Monday.

“It was true that we secured a court injunction against the state government, but it took place at the closing hours, so no enrol order was available for the concerned parties “He was quoted to have said.

When contacted, the Kwara state attorney general and commissioner for justice, Salman Jawondo told journalists last night that the state government was yet to receive the order of injunction from the court.

“We are not aware of such development. In fact, as I’m speaking with you no court order was served on us but I can assure you that the order will be obeyed as soon as we are served” He said.

The Chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye had told journalists that he was not aware of such development.

He said “I’m not aware of such development, so I don’t have any information about it,” He said.

