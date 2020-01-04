Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, has broken silence on the demolition of ‘Ile Arugbo, in Ilorin, saying “It is especially disrespectful to her personally as she has been a member of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC) since 2015.

Ile Arugbo has it is fondly called is the political home of late Olusola Saraki. The demolition exercise was sanctioned by the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who said it is a site for state secretariat.

Gbemisola Saraki stated that she felt even more disrespected that her position was not put into consideration before the action was taken.

“As a staunch and loyal member of APC, I have kept quiet to date on the happenings in my state, Kwara State. I had done this for a number of reasons including trying to ‘keep my head when all about me are losing theirs,” she said.

“There might have been some elements within my party, APC, who wanted to change the Otoge narrative of the 2019 elections to be about the Sarakis and not about what it was — the removal of a failing PDP Administration.

“But clearly by some recent steps taken, especially with Thursday’s actions, Kwara State APC must be careful to not allow a few elements with their own agenda, other than governance, to turn their personal vendetta into the official

position of APC in the state.

“They must not be allowed to hijack the narrative of what our party stands for.

“The APC has, since its inception, preached and worked earnestly for genuine good governance, security, increased welfare, progress and development of the people, as exemplified by President Muhammadu Buhari, who in the face of direct provocation and deep personal attacks remains true to the oath he took to govern all Nigerians, in spite of allegiances.

“It is especially disrespectful to me personally, as a member of the APC since 2015, who welcomed and supported those who only joined us a couple of months to the elections, which includes the Governor himself, that my position as a member of the party was not given any consideration and/or regard when approaching this issue.”

Gbemisola Saraki also urged her “teeming supporters to be calm and poised and maintain peace in the face of unwanted provocation.”

Vanguard

