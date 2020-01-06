Ikpeazu inaugurates panel on establishment of science varsity

Kindly Share This Story:

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Monday set up a seven-man exploration committee on the establishment of Abia State University of Science and Technology.

The committee is headed by Prof. Anya O. Anya.

Other members of the panel are – Isaac Nnadi, Uwaoma Olewengwa, Benjamin Ozurumba, Ikechi Mgbeoji, John Ogunji, and Nduka Ekere.

Inaugurating the committee, Ikpeazu pledged the commitment of the state government to boost human capital development to enhance productivity and economic growth in the state.

The governor said the government was desirous to establish a university of science and technology to tackle unemployment, promote the manufacturing of spare parts, and implementation of innovative developmental ideas in Abia.

Ikpeazu urged the members of the committee to leverage on comparative advantages available in the state in completing the assignment the government had given them.

He also urged the committee to be compelled by a high sense of patriotism to complete the project within the shortest possible time, adding that it would become the forefront that would drive new vistas of development.

The governor said the terms of reference of the committee included “exploring the viability of the university in Aba, generate options of funding and leveraging the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)/commercial activities in Aba.

“Take note of the rich human capital available in Aba and explore the possibility of collaboration with development partner,” Governor Ikpeazu added. (NAN)

Vanguard

