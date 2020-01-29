Ikeja Electric records 7% drop in ATC&C losses in 2019

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), Wednesday said it recorded seven percent reduction in Aggregated Technical and Commercial, ATC&C losses in 2019.

This is coming even as the company said it was able to introduce electronic billing, e-billing system, and achieved an improved sustainable power through its bilateral agreements with customers in same period.

ATC & C refers to the difference between the amount of electricity received by a Distribution Company, DISCO, from the Transmission Company and the amount of electricity for which it invoices its customers plus the adjusted collections loss.

Ikeja Electric’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Folake Soetan, made this known while giving highlights of the DISCO’s 2019 performance.

Soetan said: “2019 was a phenomenal year for us at Ikeja Electric. Despite the huge challenges we thrived and flourished. We tested new waters, learnt amazing lessons and set the pace in the Nigerian Power Industry.

READ ALSO:

“We were able to reduce our ATC&C losses from 31.3 percent to 24.5 percent, introduced e-billing. The experiment towards improved sustainable power through the bilateral initiative and optimized our existing systems through innovations.

“We are committed to providing access to affordable and reliable power supply in line with the SDG 7 as we pursue our vision of being the provider of choice where energy is consumed.

“In 2020 we will deliver exceptional service to our customers, improve the quality of power supply and partner with the key industry players to build a sustainable power sector in Nigeria. ‘We are Ikeja Electric, We bring Energy to Live’,” she noted.

According to Soetan, the company was committed to providing access to affordable and reliable power supply in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 7) in pursuance of its vision of being the provider of choice where ever energy is consumed.

It introduced E-billing (electronic billing) system which enables effective delivery of bills to customers via SMS, email and USSD platforms. And recently announced the IE Mobile App which allows customers to view their bills, make complaints, request connection, check supply availability and chat live.

With its customers spread across the northern part of Lagos State and parts of Ogun State, Ikeja Electric operates through the six Business Units located in Ikeja, Oshodi, Akowonjo, Ikorodu, Shomolu and Abule-Egba.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: