Ihedioha’s wife fetes Imo women, widows

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

When Governor Emeka Ihedioha was campaigning for the position he is currently occupying, he made several promises, which added up to his Rebuild Imo mantra.

What is today very pleasing to the citizenry is that Ihedioha has religiously restored people’s confidence in government, commenced serious work on the roads, commenced 100 percent payment of workers salaries and allowances, as well as pensioners stipends, despite what he called “the huge rot we inherited from the last administration”.

Apparently determined to assist her husband in actualizing his campaign promises, Mrs. Ebere Ihedioha has interestingly, directed her attention to the welfare of Imo women, particularly widows.

Information available to South East Voice showed that Mrs. Ihedioha painstakingly weathered the palpable cash crunch her husband inherited and fully participated in the yearly August Meeting of Imo Women, touring the 27 local council areas of the state.

It stands to the administration’s credit that most outstanding in the actions of the Imo State First Lady, is that within the first six months, she has constructed, furnished and handed over two-bedroom bungalows to some indigent widows across the state.

South East Voice is however, interested in what transpired at Isiala Mbano and Nkwerre local government areas, where Mrs. Ihedioha handed over the finished buildings to two widows, ahead of the 2019 Christmas and New Year festivities.

The beneficiary of the completed and furnished two-bedroom bungalow in Isiala Mbano, is Mrs Christiana Nwokorobi, an indigene of Obinaetiti Ezihe Community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the State.

Serious checks conducted by South East Voice showed that Mrs. Nwokorobi, a mother of three, has been widowed for over 18 years, while also battling a medical condition.

It was also gathered that the family had been living in a dilapidated mud house that eventually succumbed to the weather, and the family members were then forced to squat with their neighbours in rotation.

When Mrs. Ihedioha got wind of their hopeless condition, she quickly gave a marching order to the management of her pet organization, Cordelia Benson Foundation, to change the poor woman’s narrative.

This act of kindness, South East Voice gathered at the weekend, is part of the Widows Smile Project of the Governor’s wife.

Apart from the tastefully furnished bungalow and a backup electricity generating set, Mrs. Nwokorobi also received a grinding machine and a cash grant to start up a business.

Speaking, Mrs. Nwokorobi said she was meeting Mrs. Ihedioha for the first time in her life and never sent anybody to solicit for her in Government House.

“Since God in His infinite mercy and love, has used Mrs. Ihedioha to change my narrative and save us from our prolonged suffering, I pray that God will also meet the Ihedioha family at their moment of need”, Nwokorobi prayed.

Continuing, the woman said she was overjoyed with the development, adding that she will not cease to talk about the goodness of the Ihedioha family.

Former first lady of Imo State, Mrs. Chioma Ohakim, who also graced the ceremony, commended Mrs. Ihedioha for the gesture.

At Okwu, Nkwerre local council area of the state, a similar two-bedroom bungalow, built for an indigent widow, was also handed over to her.

