Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: We‘re destined to restore what has been lost – Atiku

Kindly Share This Story:

…consoles Ihedioha

By Nwafor Sunday

Hours after the sack of Emeka Ihedioha and of course declaration of Hope Uzodinma as winner of March 9, 2019 Imo gubernatorial election, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on his party members to accept the judgment passed by the Supreme Court, noting that they are destined to restore democratically ‘what has been lost’.

“I also stand fully with the Peoples Democratic Party. In good and bad times, we must continue to be the object of hope that the Nigerian people have for their escape from the prevailing despotism and despair that has gripped almost every aspect of our national life. We provided genuine democracy for this nation once before, and I believe it is our destiny to democratically restore what has been lost due to the encroachment of anti-democratic agents”, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The former Vice President, who lost to President Muhammadu Buhari, said that even if the judgment is unexpected and unpalatable, the Supreme Court is final and PDP with other Nigerians must accept its judgment.

He however seized the opportunity to pen down what he desires, saying that he hoped to see a Nigeria that will fulfill its potential as the land of Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.

Read his statement in full:

On the verdict of the Supreme Court in Imo State.

With regards to the judgment of the Supreme Court, which nullified the election of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Emeka Ihedioha, as Governor of the state of Imo, I can only say that since the Supreme Court is final, we must accept its judgment, however unexpected and unpalatable it may be. The Rule of law must guide our paths even if logic sheds light on a different path.

Let me state unequivocally that I solidarize with Emeka Ihedioha, a man I know to be a great leader of men and resources. In the fullness of time, I am convinced that he will overcome this setback and emerge stronger.

I also stand fully with the Peoples Democratic Party. In good and bad times, we must continue to be the object of hope that the Nigerian people have for their escape from the prevailing despotism and despair that has gripped almost every aspect of our national life. We provided genuine democracy for this nation once before, and I believe it is our destiny to democratically restore what has been lost due to the encroachment of anti-democratic agents.

Philosophers have said that tough times never last, but that tough people do. I urge the people of Imo and the entirety of the Nigerian people not to give in to despair. This nation has gone through despotic times before, and we have survived them and thrived. I am very confident that this history will repeat itself.

My greatest desire, and one I hope to see again in my lifetime, is that Nigeria will fulfill its potential as the land of Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress. These four ideals have been missing from our borders for a while, and all freedom-loving Nigerians ought to henceforth work together to bring them back. So help us God.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: