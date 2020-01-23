Ihedioha Vs Uzodinma: Supreme Court judgement was robbery against Imo people ― Amechi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

First Republic Aviation Minister and the only remaining member of the Zikist Movement, Chief Mbazuluike Amechi, Thursday described the Supreme Court judgement that removed Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and enthroned Senator Hope Uzodinma as Governor of Imo State, as robbery against the people of the state.

Chief Amechi who spoke in a statement titled, ‘Save this Nation’ said the Supreme Court judgement that removed Ihedioha as Imo State Governor has brought dishonour to the Supreme Court of Nigeria and shame to Nigeria and should be reversed without further delay.

He further stated that if the Nigerian Judiciary, particularly, the Supreme Court and the judges involved will have the honour again, they have no alternative than to meet again and review the judgement in Imo State governorship election to see if they made a mistake and correct it and save their face.

ALSO READ:

“That Supreme Court judgment in Imo State governorship election was a robbery against the people of Imo State, it is a shame to the Nigerian Judiciary, Nigerian Supreme Court, the Judges and Nigeria as a country.

“It made nonsense to the divinity of justice, the world is condemning it, the world is condemning what the Nigerian judiciary particularly, the Supreme Court has done in Imo State, if they want yo save the judiciary of the embarrassment, shame and insult they brought to it and the country, they have no choice than to meet again to find a way of correcting it to save face of the judiciary, the Supreme Court their faces and the face of the country and the embarrassment they have caused the country.

“I would not like to be involved in the matters of law so much because I am not a lawyer, but however, I see that judgement of the Supreme Court as a judgement that should not have been, it was not a true judgement, it was not just, a miscarriage of justice taken too far.

“I see it like many others across Nigeria and the world, as a judgement that has brought the country to disrepute and shame in the face of the whole world, the whole world is condemning it and seeing Nigeria as a shame of a country, so the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, will have honour again if they review what they have done in Imo State and redress the wrong.

“The judiciary of Nigeria will have honour again if the Supreme Court meets again to revise the whole thing they did in Imo State, they have no alternative than to meet again, and revise that the whole of that judgement to know where they made mistake, to correct it, it is not a matter of being proud, or saying we have the final say, but a matter that has drawn so much anger and condemnation from across the world and brought the country shame, and so should be corrected if not for anything, for the face of the country.

“The honour and dignity of justice are that there are honesty and justice or there appears to be justice on what the Court at that level did or said in a matter like that which has attracted international attention.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: