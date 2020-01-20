Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: APC organises counter-protest in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday staged a counter-protest in Abuja, few minutes after the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP protested against the judgement of the Supreme Court which sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP and declared APC’s Hope Uzodinma as governor.

They gathered at the Unity Fountain and proceeded to the Federal secretariat. The protesters were led by Iliya Adama.

