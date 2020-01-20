Breaking News
Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: APC organises counter-protest in Abuja

APC supporters rally in support of recent Supreme Courts Judgment on Imo Governorship Election, which sacked Gov. Emeka Ihedioha and replaced him with Sen. Hope Uzodinma, in Abuja on Monday (20/1/20).
00384/20/1/2020/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday staged a counter-protest in Abuja, few minutes after the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP protested against the judgement of the Supreme Court which sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP and declared APC’s Hope Uzodinma as governor.

They gathered at the Unity Fountain and proceeded to the Federal secretariat. The protesters were led by Iliya Adama.

 

Vanguard Nigeria News

