Ihedioha: Imo indigenes in U.S. react to Supreme Court verdict

A group of U.S-based Imo indigenes, the Mbano National Assembly (MNA), has reacted to Tuesday’s Supreme Court verdict that effected a change of government in its home state.

The judgment replaced Mr Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party with Sen. Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as governor, almost eight months after the former assumed the office.

The MNA’s reaction came through its President, Mr Basil Njoku, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Friday.

Njoku decried the negative impact of premature change in government on development, a situation he blamed on disregard for the rule of law by actors in the electoral process.

He also decried the delay in adjudication of election petition cases in the country, noting that it distracts the government of the day and scares investors.

Njoku said: “It is important that cases are resolved expediently so that it creates room for those in government to begin immediately and institute policies that would last.

“For example, contracts already signed by the government of Ihedioha will now be subject to the whims of the new government.

“No investor is willing to do business with a government battling with election cases in court with no assurance of being there tomorrow.

“In every society, there are bound to be litigations, but the speed with which those cases are dealt with is essential to creating an enabling environment for people to move on.

“When cases keep languishing in courts, the government in power is not sure of tomorrow, so they are edgy and unwilling to take certain bold actions to improve the lives of the people.’’

He noted that the interest of MNA, a politically neutral nongovernmental and charity organisation, was the development of Imo and not the party or people in power.

To this end, he said the association was ready to work with any government to improve the living condition of the people.

“Our take is let the people’s business be taken care of, the business of infrastructure, security, light, healthcare and rural development.

“At the end of the day, people don’t really care which party is in power, so long as government is responsive to their needs.

“I am heartened by what the immediate past governor said. With humility, he handed over the case to God and asked the people to work with his successor.

“So, any reasonable society must work with whoever is in power to deliver for the people,’’ he added.

Njoku said the goal of MNA was to work with government to deliver its various charity projects and programmes in the state, including an ultra-modern surgical theatre at the Mbano Joint Hospital.

