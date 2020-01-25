Breaking News
Iheanacho sends Leicester into FA Cup 5th round

Iheanacho
Iheanacho celebrates his goal against Brentford in the FA Cup

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal as Leicester City edged past Brentford to book a 5th round FA Cup spot.

The Nigerian international who has rediscovered his form this season connected with a low cross from James Justin in the fourth minute for an easy tap-in, handing the Premier League side an expected victory.

Leicester City held on for the remaining part of the game, surviving a tough examination from the Championship promotion chasers.

Brentford took the game to Leicester in the second half as Emiliano Marcondes saw his cross beat everyone but hit the post just past the hour mark. Bryan Mbuemo thought he had equalised with 10 minutes to play, but his effort from a corner was disallowed for offside.

