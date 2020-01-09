Breaking News
Iheanacho has rediscovered his confidence ― Brendan Rodgers

On 11:01 am
Iheanacho, Leicester, Rodgers
Leicester City’s Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho (C) scores his team’s first goal during the English League Cup semi-final first leg football match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on January 8, 2020. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) 

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes Kelechi Ihenacho has rediscovered his confidence following his effort against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international came off the bench and played a significant role as the Foxes held Villa to a 1-1 draw in their first leg League Cup semi-final clash at King Power Stadium.

After Frederic Guilbert opened the scoring for Dean Smith’s men, the 23-year-old then leveled for his side, slamming home his effort past goalkeeper Oerjan Haaskjold Nyland only five minutes after his introduction.

“Kelechi comes in and I know what I get from him. He’s so strong, so powerful and he gives us great opportunities to build the game and link the game,” Rodgers told the club website.

“You see his goal, he’s got great confidence now, whether he starts or comes into the game.”

Iheanacho, who struggled for game time at the start of the season, has now scored six goals in eight appearances across all competitions.

The former Manchester City striker will hope to continue his impressive goalscoring form when Leicester host Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News

