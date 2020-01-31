IGR: 36 States, FCT record N986.29bn in 9months

Kindly Share This Story:

By Yinka Kolawole

The 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N986.29 billion in nine months ending September 2019, representing 16.81 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase when compared with N844.35 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2018.

But on a quarterly basis, IGR for the 36 states and the FCT dropped by 25.12 percent in the third quarter of 2019 (Q3’19) to N293.80 billion from N392.38 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2019 (Q2’19),

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this yesterday in a report titled, “Internally Generated Revenue at State Level forQ3 2019”.

NBS stated: “The Q3 2019 states and FCT IGR figure hits N293.80 billion compared to N392.38 billion recorded in Q2 2019. This indicates a negative growth of 25.12% quarter on quarter.

“Seven (7) states recorded growth in IGR while Thirty (30) states and the FCT recorded a decline in IGR at the end of Q3 2019.

“Lagos State has the highest Internally Generated Revenue with N297.09bn recorded, closely followed by Rivers with N107.03 billion while Yobe State recorded the least Internally Generated Revenue.”

According to NBS, the IGR ranking of the 36 States and FCT shows that Lagos recorded N297.10 billion, Rivers N107.0 billion, FCT N55.72 billion, Ogun N52.87 billion, Delta N49.51 billion, Kaduna N28.15 billion, Akwa Ibom N26.62 billion, Kano N25.81 billion, Ondo N24.54 billion and Kwara N24.0 billion.

Others are: Edo N22.26 billion, Oyo N20 billion, Cross River N19.62 billion, Anambra N16.86 billion, Benue N14.93 billion, Enugu N14.88 billion, Sokoto N14.36 billion, Osun N14.16 billion, Imo N13.11 billion, Plateau N12.78 billion, Kogi N12.58 billion, Niger 11.27 billion, Abia N10.61 billion and Zamfara N10.60 billion

The remaining states include Bauchi N10 billion, Jigawa N9.10 billion, Bayelsa N8.37 billion, Ekiti N8.31 billion, Nasarawa N7.85 billion, Adamawa N6.82 billion, Katsina N6.61 billion, Borno N6. 0 billion, Kebbi N5.93 billion, Ebonyi N5.64 billion, Taraba N4.72 billion, Gombe N4.24 billion and Yobe N3.34 billion.

