Igbo man does not kneel for anybody – Abaribe replies Presidency

By Nwafor Sunday

The senator representing Abia South senatorial district, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has replied Presidency over its statement that he (Abaribe), has no right to call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation.

In his response, Abaribe said “The Igbo man doesn’t kneel for anybody except his Chi”. ‘Chi’ is an Igbo word for ‘a god’.

Ex-minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who confirmed and disclosed Abaribe’s response, commended his courage and stated how deep he loves and respects the Igbo race.

His words, “The Igbo man doesn’t kneel for anybody except his Chi”–Senator Abaribe Replies Presidency.

“I love this man and I love the Igbo. They are defiant, strong warriors and I really dig that about them. They bow to no mortal but only to God. Such a people cannot be crushed or broken”.

Meanwhile, Osita Chidoka, former Minister of Aviation, has replaced his facebook profile picture with Abaribe’s image.

He called on Nigerians who loved what Abaribe did, to do same for 24 hours.

Throwback:

Yesterday Abaribe said that, “We did not vote the IG of police, we did not vote the Chief of Staff, or other security chiefs, we voted the government of APC in 2015 and re-elected them in 2019 because they told us they have the key to security.

“Today, the APC government has failed because people are being killed anyhow. If you want to deal with a matter, you first go to the head.

“We can go to the APC government and ask this government to resign. “And we want to tell the government that if it does not resign, we shall have no option than to go with stones to pursue it.”

Reacting, Presidency opined, “President Buhari to resign on what basis? Just because some characters think that President Buhari should resign, then they expect him to quit. ” That call does not represent the opinion of the country.

“This is the opinion of an arm chair critic, known for making stray comments. ” If a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects.

“He signed the bond for the court to release Nnamdi Kanu on bail, from which moment the suspect disappeared into the thin air. Senator Abaribe has failed repeated deadlines to return Kanu to the court for trial, yet he has the effrontery with which to accuse someone of failing to the bidding of the law.

“This is a man who should have replaced the suspects he failed to produce in the correctional facility. Abaribe’s party raped the nation and left it collapsing in 2015 and President Buhari is fixing things up all the years he is in office. ”

“President Buhari is working hard to keep Nigeria and Nigerians out of the harm terrorists have unleashed in the entire Sahel and Sub-Saharan Africa with the support of Nigerians and our foreign friends, he is going to finish off these terrorists. He alone can do it.”

Knocks and kudos have since yesterday graced Abaribe’s call for Buhari’s resignation.

