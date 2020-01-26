Ifeanyi Aderafasin a proud mom

Kindly Share This Story:

Ifeanyi, the wife of Senior Pastor, House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin, is a proud mom.

Her son, Alvin, made her proud as he bagged a master’s degree in international business with merits.

The elated mother couldn’t hide her joy and she shared it on her social media page.

According to her, “it is good to watch your children grow and to reap the harvest of your years of labour and sacrifice. Thankful to God for watching and keeping Alvin and causing his ways to be prosperous”.

Vanguard News

