If anyone should be in jail, it’s definitely not Abaribe but …. – Fani-Kayode replies Presidency

By Nwafor Sunday

As Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s statement make the rounds in the country, arguments and counter arguments have spanned the media.

Yesterday, Presidency through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, replied Abaribe for calling for Buhari’s resignation, saying that he (Abaribe) ought to resign as a senator to replaced Nnamdi Kanu in the correctional service, for failure to produce the IPOB leader in court.

Garba went on to say that Abaribe’s statement did not represent the opinion of the country.

But in a riposte, a former Aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, fired a ‘wording’ bomb at presidency, stressing that a President that refuses to protect his people from killer herdsmen, Boko Haram and others, should not only resign but be ashamed of himself.

Read his statement as replicated on his facebook handle for more details:

“I commend my friend, brother and in-law, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, for having the courage to call for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“A President that refuses to protect his people from killer herdsmen and bloodthirsty terrorists ought to not only resign but also bury his head in shame.

“The Presidency’s swift but ill-fated response was characteristically ill-conceived, ill-prepared, incoherent, illogical, irrational, feeble, childish and utterly predictable.

“When they refer to the Leader of the Minority in the Senate as an “armchair critic” you know they are truly cursed.

“I really do wonder when Shehu Garbage will learn to stop talking rubbish? If anyone should be in jail it is not Abaribe but the calamitious affliction that he speaks for called Muhammadu Buhari.”

Vanguard

