Idjerhe Kingship: We are still screening aspirants – Udu-Onovwo Royal House

Kindly Share This Story:

The Udu-Onovwo Royal House in Idjerhe kingdom, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, tasked with the responsibility of producing the next Paramount ruler for the Kingdom has denied endorsing any candidate for the position, adding that they are still screening eligible aspirants.

In a statement, signed by the eldest man in the community, Pa Thomas Evwiesekpa, the family also warned that no one has the right to parade himself as the king elect when the house has not chosen any of the aspirants which include Chief Daniel Irhege, Chief Angus Omasoro, Chief London O. Akpanoko and Chief Matthew Adegor.

“Choosing a king is no easy task, so we are searching for the best candidate and, we will surely pick the best” Pa Evwiesekpa said.

According to the Secretary to the royal family, Comrade Onoduma Stephen; Although some of the aspirants have been attending meetings at pa Evwiesekpa’s house, a screening committee that will in turn report back to the Udu – Onovwo family has been set up”.

Also, Chief William Okumakpone, the Secretary General of Idjerhe Central Oguedion has denied the story of approval of any of the candidates.

“We have had series of meeting on the way forward, we will go ahead to choose from aspirants available who have been screened, we must choose wisely so as not to bring disgrace to the Idjerhe kingdom “,he added.

Other family members who spoke include Hon. Benedict Omonigho Ajoghre ,who said that he does not have any preferred candidate but will support anybody the house finally settles for and Hon. Bright Egbe, who enjoined members of the screening committee to be fair and transparent.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: