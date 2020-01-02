Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Hon Charles Idahosa yesterday chided the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over his call that his supporters should remember him in their prayers over the crisis rocking the party in the state.

Idahosa said Oshiomhole should stop playing the victim card in the unfolding crisis rocking the party which he said is across the country.

He accused Oshiomhole of trying to extricate himself from the crisis but insisted that Oshiomhole was the cause of the crisis in the party and that he was trying to hoodwink Nigerians into thinking that he was being victimised.

According to Idahosa, “Comrade Oshiomhole should spare us the drama of asking Nigerians to pray for him over the APC crisis. It is just a case of barefaced deceit, which is second nature to him. It is public knowledge that he is the cause of the crisis in the party, at the national and state levels.

“At the national level, the state governors are inching very close to removing him on account of his high-handedness, sabotage and tyrannical approach to running the party. The APC is in more crisis than Oshiomhole met it; the party has lost grounds on account of the national chairman’s combative stance in running its affairs.

“In Edo State, he is fighting dirty to entrench himself as a godfather, which he had in the past stood against. So, the pity-party is needless. We know him for who he is and his intentions are as clear as daylight.”

The party chieftain noted that instead of calling for prayers, Comrade Oshiomhole should spare Nigerians the theatrics and honourably resign his position as the national chairman so that a more temperate party-man can pilot the affairs of the party for the benefit of party members and Nigerians.

