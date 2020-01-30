IBEDC operates cashless for commercial, industrial customers

Kindly Share This Story:

IBEDC

By Ediri Ejoh

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, yesterday said all bill payments and vending transactions of its industrial and commercial customers will be done cashless from March 31.

Mrs Angela Olarenwaju, Head, Branding and Corporate Communication of IBEDC made the disclosure in a statement to Vanguard.

IBEDC said the development was in line with the cashless policy initiative introduced by the Federal Government as directed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Olarenwaju said that those industrial and commercial customers which fall under the Residential (R3) and Maximum Demand categories were implored to take advantage of company’s hassle-free payment platforms.

She said that customers could pay into any of the accredited banks or through any of the following online websites ibedc.com, quicketeller.com, fetswallet.com, jumia.com.ng, payarena.com and vtpass.com.

