Breaking News
Translate

IBEDC operates cashless for commercial, industrial customers

On 5:25 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

IBEDC

IBEDC

By Ediri Ejoh

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, yesterday said all bill payments and vending transactions of its industrial and commercial customers will be done cashless from March 31.

READ ALSO: Govt decries high prevalence of Tropical Diseases, says 120m Nigerians at risk

Mrs Angela Olarenwaju, Head, Branding and Corporate Communication of IBEDC made the disclosure in a statement to Vanguard.

IBEDC said the development was in line with the cashless policy initiative introduced by the Federal Government as directed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Olarenwaju said that those industrial and commercial customers which fall under the Residential (R3) and Maximum Demand categories were implored to take advantage of company’s hassle-free payment platforms.

She said that customers could pay into any of the accredited banks or through any of the following online websites ibedc.com, quicketeller.com, fetswallet.com, jumia.com.ng, payarena.com and vtpass.com.

READ ALSO: Elrufai shocks pensioners, increase benefits from N3,000 to N30,000 per month

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!