I wrote UTME thrice seeking to study medicine — MTU Best Graduating Student

By Elizabeth Uwandu

M Benjamin Babalola, 21, who emerged the Best Graduating Student at the maiden convocation of Mountain Top University, Ogun State, said he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination thrice while pursuing the ambition of studying medicine in some universities in the country.

Babalola, however, emerged the best graduating student studying Biochemistry in MTU.

In his valedictory speech, he said the road to success was not rosy as he had to write the UTME three times; grappled with the disappointment of being denied admission at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, despite scoring 16 points in the Direct Entry programme; and creating a balance between academic works and social activities in MTU.

Babalola, who clinched many awards, noted that the motivation to succeed came from his family.

“In pursuing my dream to study Medicine, I was admitted to the University of Lagos Foundation Programme, thinking that would fetch me automatic admission to study Medicine, by God’s grace I got 16 points, yet admission was denied me.

“About two days to the close of admission at MTU, we ran to this great institution where I enrolled as a Biochemistry student. However, a major challenge I faced was during my 400 level second semester when I became the president of Nigeria Association Biochemistry Students, combining different leadership roles with academics; my Chapel with other duties and keeping relationships was quite tasking, but I came out successful.”

While calling on students to remain focused, seek divine direction in the choice of career, Babalola thanked the Chancellor of MTU for the Daniel Kolawale Olukoya, DKO Scholarship Scheme of which he was a beneficiary and donors who contributed to subsidize tuition fees of students.

His words: “In all honesty, some of us here might not have been able to afford the cost of fees of MTU, save for the DKO scholarship and other donors. I am a beneficiary of the DKO scholarship. And I thank all the donors who made our stay in the school seamless.

The event was witnessed by many dignitaries including the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who delivered the convocation lecture tagged, “Future of job & the world of work: the need for graduates that are globally competitive.”

The Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, was represented the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr. Olatkunbo Talabi; The Chancellor of the institution, and Founder, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, Dr, Daniel Olukoya, his wife, Dr. Shade; the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi and other principal officers of the school; the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commsion, NUC represented by Director, Human Resources, NUC, Dr. Boniface Odum; and the Vice Chancellors of University of Lagos, UNILAG and Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and Prof. Lanre Fagbohun respectively.

