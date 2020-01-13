I won’t disappoint Ekiti despite paucity of funds — Fayemi

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor not politicising projects, says Monarch

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Monday assured that his administration would spread development across all the 133 towns and other villages, in fulfilment of the social contracts he signed with Ekiti residents, in spite of acute shortage of funds.

The Governor said this yesterday at different towns where he flagged off the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Agbado-Omuo road, Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-Ijan road, Oye-Ikun-Otun road and Aramoko-Erijiyan-Ikogosi road in the state.

Fayemi appealed to the people of the community where the projects were sited to create enabling environment for the contractors handling the projects to operate for prompt and timely delivery of the projects.

He said his administration will strive hard and mobilise funds to carry out landmark projects that will add values to the socio-economic and physical well- being of the populace.

The governor disclosed that the administration has sourced for funds to execute the capital projects which are captured in the 2020 budget.

“Permit me to reiterate the resolve of this administration to make all parts of the state accessible by good roads as enshrined under the Infrastructure and Industrial Development pillar of the five cardinal points of this administration. In our quest to restore Ekiti values,

government has continued to pursue lofty goals even in the face of daunting challenges. We are not allowing paucity of funds to deter us in the execution of our programmes”.

“The contractors started some of these roads being reawarded in 2013 during our first term , but could not proceed substantially before my exit. The last administration did little work before being abandoned and that informed why we terminated the contracts and reawarded to the original contractors.

“If you check critically, all these roads are critical to the economic development of our people. The Ilupeju-Ire- Ijan road will resolve the challenge of moving the Ire Burnt Brick products from the town to other parts of the state and the country at large.

“We are determined and we shall make sure that every part of the state is accessible by good roads infrastructure, In line with the cardinal objective of infrastructural and capital development of our administration .

“Let me assure you that we won’t allow paucity of funds to deter us from achieving this. We have sourced for funds to solve many of our challenges.

“I want the contractors to deliver in record time. But to achieve this, I implore our people to cooperate with the contractors to be able to deliver timely, so that the projects can be beneficial to every Ekiti people and intending investors”, he said.

Fayemi tasked Ekiti residents to pay all relevant taxes to be able to strengthen the revenue base of the state to facilitate delivery of more democracy dividends to the people.

Assuring that laxity won’t be tolerated in the execution of the projects, the Commissioner for Works, Mr. Sola Adebayo, said the roads will bring a facelift to the industrial development of the state, when completed.

The commissioner urged the contractors to deploy the best equipment and modern technical expertise for the execution of the projects.

He appealed to the people of Oye, Gbonyin , Ekiti East and Ekiti West local government areas to support the government, saying no contract can be executed freely under the atmoshere of crisis.

Lauding the government for initiating the landmark projects, the Onire of Ire Ekiti, Oba Victor Bobade, praised Fayemi for not politicising project execution in the state.

“If we are to consider politics, Ire Ekiti doesnt worth this project , because of the way my people voted in the last governorship election. But because the Governor knew that people are suffering, he looked beyond politics. We didn’t vote for him, but he counted us worthy . My people in Ire Ekiti, next time there are elections, try and open your eyes and vote wisely”, he advised.

The traditional ruler of Ilupeju Ekiti, Oba Emmanuel Olaleye asked Governor Fayemi to rehabilitate Ilupeju-Ayede- Isan road to fasttrack more development in the axis.

