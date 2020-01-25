Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Having heard discouraging statements from Nigerians that it’s impossible for the country to defeat insurgency, President Muhammadu Buhari , Friday assured Janez Lenarcic, the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Crisis Management, that Boko Haram, banditry and other security issues bedeviling the nation can be handled.

He said if Nigeria after 30-month civil war was able to unite and reorganized itself, insecurity will soon become history in the country.

Buhari said it might take a while but Nigeria will put things in order. He equally opined that the country will defeat Boko Haram with civil war experience.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, President Buhari said:

“If we were capable to fight a 30-month civil war and reorganised our country, I wonder why people are thinking that Nigeria cannot do it.

“I assure you of Nigeria’s commitment to enhance and deepen cooperation with the EU in all areas. Our priorities in the next level is to ensure that Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, are rehabilitated so that livelihood should be established and the children should not lose the opportunity to go back to school, which is very important for the future of that area and Nigeria generally.

“We have the experience of the civil war. I could recall the role of the military, the army, each commander had in his pocket how to behave himself and how to allow international bodies like yourself to go round and see for themselves that people are treated in the most humane way. We have this experience and I assure you that we also have this confidence in your organisation. That is why I feel that Nigeria is capable of handling this crisis, it may take long but we are capable of handling it.

“The important thing really is weapons reaching the Sahel; the instability it is causing. Look at the casualties in Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali; Libya has a direct impact on the stability of the Sahel. As for Boko Haram, we try to disabuse the mind of the people and I think our people now understand the basic dishonesty in it. With my experience personally in the civil war, I am sure we will get over it.

“I assure you that we are aware of these problems and we will continue to do our best. The newly created Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs is coordinating NEMA and others, to make sure that whatever resources we get are well utilised. The ministry will be accountable to the government instead of having too many bodies doing the same thing. We are also reaching out to foreign countries explaining to them our position, and we are confident we will get over it.”

