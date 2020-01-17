Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has in a live broadcast on the 15th of January 2020, backed the South West security outfit called Operation Amotekun, saying that his group would do anything to ensure that Amotekun stays in Yoruba land.

Exhibiting his seriousness, the outspoken Kanu, promised to give about one million IPOB members to support the Yorubas.

Recall that reactions have trailed the introduction of Amotekun in the south west region of the country. For example Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore, has expressed worry over the introduction of Amotekun, saying that the outfit will be deployed against innocent herders. A section of the South West political class is in alliance with the Biafrans that are calling for the balkanization of the country.

Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore, therefore condemned the Security outfit, giving its reason that it would affect the region’s chance of producing the next president in 2023.

In view of its comment, Nigerians have taken to the media to lash out at Miyetti Allah, condemning the group statements and hypothesis.

Recall also that the Attorney General of the Federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had insisted that the inauguration of a paramilitary organisation Amotekun is contrary to provisions of the law.

His words, “The setting up of the paramilitary organization called ‘Amotekun’ is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law,” Malami said in a statement by his media aide Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) has established the Army, Navy and Airforce, including the Police and other numerous paramilitary organisations for the purpose of the defence of Nigeria.”

He stated “No other authority at the state level, whether the executive or legislature has the legal authority over defence,”

However, report has it that President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having a meeting with Security Chiefs to discuss security operations in the country.

We believe that Amatekun would equally be a subject of discussion in the meeting.

Below are the strongest excerpts from Nnamdi Kanu’s live broadcast

“I will support Amotekun with one million men to destroy the Fulani Caliphate. I will support this generation of Yorubas that set up AMOTEKUN.

IPOB will work with them. If they want one million men, I will give them to make sure the Fulani Caliphate is stopped. We will support the Yoruba’s in all ways and forms that is necessary.

IPOB will back the AMOTEKUN security outfit. AMOTEKUN is not going anywhere. They are here to stay and IPOB will support them.

This generation of Yorubas are different. I love men like Baba Ayo Adebanjo, Yinka Odumakin and my good friend and in-law Femi Fani-Kayode. We will support them in their struggle and fight for Amotekun and for freedom”.



Vanguard

