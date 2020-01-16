'I was sold into prostitution by my boyfriend for 500,000 CFA ' ― Teenager

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Lagos State Command have uncovered a building in Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos, where young ladies were kept by a human trafficking syndicate, pending when they would leave for Mali and other parts of the globe for prostitution.

Arrested was a suspected leader of the syndicate, Omowunmi Michael, 30, while four girls between ages 18 and 23, were rescued. They were: Aloaye Joy, 22, Victoria Oshioke, 18, Amaka Eze, 23, and Anuoluwapo Mustapha.

Vanguard gathered that the arrest of the suspected ring leader and subsequent rescue of the victims followed a disagreement between both parties on how much latter would be paid.

One of the girls, Oshioke, disclosed that she was first trafficked to Mali by her boyfriend when she was 16 years.

She said, “ My boyfriend sold me to an agent in Cotonou, for 500,000 CEFA. The agent there took me to Mali where I was forced to sleep with different men.

“I came back two years ago. Again, my boyfriend, Maxwell, called me on phone, he said I should come to Benin. I live in Auchi. When I got to Benin, accompanied by my elder sister, he told me that he wanted me to go back to Mali. I refused. Around midnight, he threw us out of his apartment. Out of fear of being attacked, we agreed to go. So the next day which was Tuesday he put us in a bus going to Lagos, after calling his contact at Iyana-Ipaja. I am grateful to God for rescuing me from another round of torture”, she said.

The Commandant, therefore, warned young ladies to be wary of people who come with promises of juicy employment outside the country. He also cautioned parents not to fall for such gimmicks.

Vanguard Nigeria News

