I see hope! hope in Imo state: ‪Nigerians react, call Mbaka ‘Legend of the seer’

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians have taken to the microblogging platform ‘twitter’ to pour out their emotions over the declaration of Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the March 9, 2019 Imo state governorship election and the immediate sack of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the governor of Imo state.

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Amen, Fr Ejike Mbaka, had during the 2019 crossover ministration, asked Ihedioha to prepare to leave office, saying that holy spirit has rejected him, and that new hope, with a new flag, will take over the government of Imo state.

“Those who are attacking the message are just casting Pearl before swine, the holy spirit has said it, and that is final. “I don’t know how it will happen, but the only thing is that I see hope, joy, and a new government coming in Imo state.

“Even though Ihedioha has won in a tribunal and at the Appeal Court, that doesn’t mean that he will triumph in supreme Court enough of all this brouhaha! “What we are doing in adoration here is spiritual, it is not according to our power, it is a holy spirit, once he reveals it, we say it.

“Ihedioha and co should go and relax. This is not unprecedented, it happened to Jonathan, Atiku and Peter Obi and after everything, my prophecy came through. You must not be the Governor of Imo state, and you are not better than Hope Uzodinma,” Mbaka was said to has said.

His prophecy came to pass on Tuesday when the apex court, Supreme Court, sacked Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma winner.

Reacting, former PDP head of New Media, Deji Adeyanju, extolled Mbaka, saying that he is a real man of God.

His words, “Mbaka, the real man of God”.

Major-General Odogwu, said, “Mbaka my spiritual father,u re God sent to the voice less,let those that keeps insulting u carry on”

Salihu “One Supreme Court justice go don leak results to Father Mbaka cause wetin be dis”.

PatoG “He is coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land. New leadership will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo. Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma and I empower him spiritually to take over. How, I do not know.” – Mbaka.

See tweets below:

Mbaka my spiritual father,u re God sent to the voice less,let those that keeps insulting u carry on — Major-General Odogwu @Shevchenko (@Ezeking77) January 14, 2020

Mbaka, the real man of God. 🤣😂 — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) January 14, 2020

One Supreme Court justice go don leak results to Father Mbaka cause wetin be dis 😂 — Salihu (@UnSalihu) January 14, 2020

Breaking News : Supreme Court nullifies the Election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha, declares Sen Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the March 19 Governorship Election in Imo Father Mbaka is a priest. pic.twitter.com/5zirvlLOmr — Major General L A D E (Nupenchi) (@YAN_Lade) January 14, 2020

Not a pastor darling

A Reverend Father of the Catholic Church https://t.co/H9GIC4FRT5. Ejike Mbaka

They hate him because he sees what others can’t see or what they will see and be afraid to say — Messi’s First daughter⚽⚽ (@Purity_Osum) January 14, 2020

May God forgive me for ever talking bad against his anointed one.

Rev. Father Mbaka have proven to be a child of God.

Mbaka said he doesn’t know how it will happen but Hope Uzodimma will be governor in Imo.

It has finally happened. pic.twitter.com/SQ9UZLYaPx — Ukwuoma Ositadinma C (@c_ositadinma) January 14, 2020

Mbaka’s prediction was a bold one. Ihedioha’s busybody ended in shame. Okorocha is probably one of the biggest beneficiary of the Supreme Court ruling. — Ediong (@Ediong) January 14, 2020

Omg!!!What Father Mbaka said about IMO Governorship hearing came to pass….#SupremeCourt — Kingsley (@ichikakingsley) January 14, 2020

Father Mbaka said Buhari will defeat GEJ and be President for 8 years in 2014…He also said Emeka Ihedioha would be sacked and Hope Uzodinma will become Governor….Ladies and Gentlemen, Fear Father Mbaka!!! — Sidney 🚀♨ (@sidramatics) January 14, 2020

Father Mbaka wins as supreme Court declares Hope Uzodinma Governor of Imo. Las Las no Country deserves Tanko Mohammed as CJN! — Iho Terence Terna🔴 (@IhoTerence) January 14, 2020

RIP NIGERIA JUDICIARY

RIP NIGERIA DEMOCRACY.

MBAKA DIDN’T WIN

WE LOST DEMOCRACY UNDER BUHARI! — Loveamb (@Loveamb1) January 14, 2020

Father Mbaka’s church will be so full this weekend — Ayonoadu Nafi B (@nafiayonoadu) January 14, 2020

Father Mbaka, well done sir. Legend of the seer — The Cobbler (@maziuzoaku) January 14, 2020

Put some respect on Father Mbaka’s name. Some mf respect!!! — Major General Jerry Durojaiye 🕗 (@kokomatic) January 14, 2020

Nostradamus Ejike mbaka o! D rev Fada who saw tomorrow o!!!! He said ihedioha should pack his bags and go o, that hope uzodinma is d winner of dat IMO election and it came to pass o!!! 😳😳😳😳😳 — ogie (@marythesa) January 14, 2020

That Father Mbaka predicted Hope Uzodinma’s victory at the Court makes it more fishy. — Tomiwa Ojo (@10Qmedia) January 14, 2020

