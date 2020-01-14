Vanguard Logo

I see hope! hope in Imo state: ‪Nigerians react, call Mbaka ‘Legend of the seer’

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians have taken to the microblogging platform ‘twitter’ to pour out their emotions over the declaration of Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the March 9, 2019 Imo state governorship election and the immediate sack of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the governor of Imo state.

When Mbaka blessed Obi

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Amen, Fr Ejike Mbaka, had during  the 2019 crossover ministration, asked Ihedioha to prepare to leave office, saying that holy spirit has rejected him, and that new hope, with a new flag, will take over the government of Imo state.

“Those who are attacking the message are just casting Pearl before swine, the holy spirit has said it, and that is final. “I don’t know how it will happen, but the only thing is that I see hope, joy, and a new government coming in Imo state.

“Even though Ihedioha has won in a tribunal and at the Appeal Court, that doesn’t mean that he will triumph in supreme Court enough of all this brouhaha! “What we are doing in adoration here is spiritual, it is not according to our power, it is a holy spirit, once he reveals it, we say it.

“Ihedioha and co should go and relax. This is not unprecedented, it happened to Jonathan, Atiku and Peter Obi and after everything, my prophecy came through. You must not be the Governor of Imo state, and you are not better than Hope Uzodinma,” Mbaka was said to has said.

Supreme court: Ihedioha, Uzodinma disagree on claim of disqualification

His prophecy came to pass on Tuesday when the apex court, Supreme Court, sacked Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma winner.

Reacting, former PDP head of New Media, Deji Adeyanju, extolled Mbaka, saying that he is a real man of God.

His words, “Mbaka, the real man of God”.

Major-General Odogwu, said, “Mbaka my spiritual father,u re God sent to the voice less,let those that keeps insulting u carry on”

Salihu “One Supreme Court justice go don leak results to Father Mbaka cause wetin be dis”.

PatoG “He is coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land. New leadership will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo. Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma and I empower him spiritually to take over. How, I do not know.” – Mbaka.

See tweets below:

