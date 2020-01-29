Kindly Share This Story:

Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has ventured into the business of publishing. Information made available to Vanguard revealed that the wife of billionaire philanthropist, Prince Ned Nwoko will launch her celebrity magazine called Regina on February 12th, 2020 in Abuja.

In the magazine is an exclusive interview on how she foretold her marriage to a man as old as her father.

According to Niyi Ifetayo, Spokesperson of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, Daniels said this in her new celebrity magazine, “Regina…Celebrating Nigerian Super Diva”, scheduled to be presented to the public next month (February) in Abuja.

He said, “The wife of billionaire philanthropist, Prince Ned Nwoko, will launch her own celebrity magazine called Regina on February 12, 2020, in Abuja.

“The maiden edition which is billed to roll out that day featured her exclusive interview where she confessed that she once told her dad that she will marry his mate.

“The magazine publication is meant to celebrate Nigerian super divas, those female folks who have succeeded in their lives endeavours and also to inspire the upcoming young ones.

“The focus of the magazine will be entrepreneur, and entertainment, Nollywood reviews, politics, business among others.

“Notable actors, actresses and top-notch celebrities are expected at the launch. Regina is also the owner of RET { Regina Entertainment Television}

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: