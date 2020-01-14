I never knew I’ll become a musician ― Mide Bellz

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast-rising Afro-fusion music singer, Bello Kelvin Olamide, a.k.a Mide Bellz is stopping at nothing to exert himself a musician of class and style on the Nigerian music scene; little wonder he was able to discover his passion and love for music at a very young age.

In a chat with journalists, the Ondo State-born graduate of University of Lagos, who at the age of 15 launched his music career while playing drums in the church noted that despite his love and passion for music, he never knew he would eventually become a professional musician.

He said; “Well, I didn’t at that time, but I loved Michael Jackson, King Sunny Ade and Psquare.”

Having been a dancer for the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, amongst many other top Nigerian music acts, Mide Bellz began recording his own music in 2016. In 2017, he got signed on to popular record company, Codedtunes Africa, which was short-lived because according to him, the record label didn’t take him serious.

Fortunately, luck smiled on him when in 2018 he got signed on to Samsung Music Entertainment, where he has been striving with the hard knocks of the music industry to make a mark.

Recalling how he ventured into the music-making craft, Mide who believes consistency and good virtue would help him break into the music scene said; “When I was a kid, I wasn’t shy of doing things, I just loved entertaining basically. My dad used to play songs of Orlando Owoh, Ebenezer Obey, Sunny Ade and so on. I fell in love with the sound and I felt like I could do something like that.”

With his hit song ‘Small Girl Big God’ currently making waves on radio stations and fun spots across the country, the budding singer still believes he is yet to get the attention he deserves.

“To be honest, I am not getting the attention I need, but I know I will soon”, he said.

However, he agreed that African Queen Crooner, 2Baba deserves the accolades he has been getting ever since he was crowned king of Afro-pop music in Nigeria.

“Yes, No competition 2Baba deserves all the accolades he has been receiving”, he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

