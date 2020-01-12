I have been stealing female underwears since last year ― 15yrs old boy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

A fifteen-year-old boy arrested along with other four has confessed to have been stealing female underwears for about a year in Ojo Area of Lagos State.

Vanguard gathered that the 15-year-old boy, Chukwajekwu Eziigbo alongside other four were arrested after a resident raised an alarm that alerted his neighbours when he saw Eziigbo trying to steal some underwears from a cloth line.

During interrogation, the suspect said, “I have been stealing female pants from different streets in Ojo, since last year,

“I would take them to some women who would give me stipends. I don’t know what they do with the pants”, he said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of four other persons: Chidinma Obietuake, 17; Chikwaka Chidima Jemfe, 17; Gold Enyinnaya, 23 and Akomas Amarachi, 26years.

The suspects are all residents of Ilufe area of Ojo, Lagos State.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

