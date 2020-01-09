I am still the Kano PDP Chairman, Sulaiman Bichi declares

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kano, Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi has swiftly responded to an announcement of dissolution of the 27-member state caretaker committee of the party by the party chairmen from the 44 local government areas of the state led by Mahammina Bako Lamido saying, he is still the state chairman of the party.

On Wednesday, Muhammina in a press conference announced the dissolution of the caretaker committee of the party in the state saying they relied on section 24(2)(3) of the party’s constitution 2017 which mandated them to resolve political, social and economic issues of concern to the state.

The Chairman of the state caretaker committee of the party told Vanguard in an interview that they have been to court four times on the same matter during all of which he was upheld as the legitimate leader of the party.

He added that the constitutional clause they are quoting has been interpreted by the court and the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party allowing him to remain as chairman until a Congress is held in the state.

“They have taken us to court three times and in all the cases we emerged winners. The last one was in Abuja where they took us to Federal High Court has where the judgment delivered on the 30th of October 2019 said we are the legitimate leaders of the party in Kano with my humble self Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi as Chairman.

“We didn’t appoint ourselves, we were appointed according to the constitutional provision of the PDP by the National Working Committee.

“Also, for the three times they have been to court in Kano, the court upheld the position of the NWC. The Abuja High Court says that we should continue to stair the affairs of the party up to the time when the Congress of the party will be held from the 13th of April to the 5th of May this year. We shall continue as the executives of the party up to the time of the Congress” he stated.

He further stated that most of those assembling to remove them have since left the party to other parties and are probably sponsored to destabilize the party ahead of the oncoming bye-elections coming up in a few months’ time.

“I wonder why this issue is taking this dimension. They know the provision of the constitution, they know what has happened, they know they have been to court four times and lost the cases to us in all. I am surprised that suddenly when bye-elections are coming up they come up with these issues.

“We wonder why they don’t want to support the PDP to win the elections. Are they paid? Because some of them have moved to other parties and I don’t know their current positions. So, we are surprised that they continue to act in this manner” he explained.

He finally declared “Thus is an already done deal, the courts have decided in our favor, the NWC has decided in our favor. So, what they have done is an effort in futility. It will not have any effect and will not change anything. We shall continue as leaders of the party up to the time when Congress will be held to elect the new leaders.”

vanguard

