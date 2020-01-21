Hunter shot dead by colleague during hunting expedition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

.

Osogbo—A hunter, identified as Kehinde Edward, was reportedly shot on the head by a colleague, Kehinde Adeleke, while on hunting expedition in a forest in Osun State.

It was also gathered that the hunters in the company of others went on hunting expedition in a forest in Ere Ijesa, a town in Oriade Local Government Area of the state, Saturday evening.

It was gathered that few minutes after the hunters started shooting at animals in the forest, the deceased voice was overheard by fellow hunters, who rushed towards his direction.

On getting to where he was, it was gathered, his lifeless body was found with gun injury on his head.

The hunters, according to a source, developed cold feet and returned to the town to inform community heads of the incident.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro, said the incident occurred around 4:30 pm on Saturday.

She said the deceased was shot by his colleague while hunting in the bush in Ere Ijesa.

According to her, the body of the deceased has been recovered and deposited in the morgue of Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa.

“The Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, has ordered an investigation into the matter,” she said.

Kindly Share This Story: