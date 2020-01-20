Kindly Share This Story:

Some communities in Sokoto State on Sunday organised special prayer sessions ahead of Monday Supreme Court judgment for the success of the state and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

The grand finale prayer session was led by Malam Tukur Rijiyar-Zaure to seek God’s intervention for the state and Tambuwal to be declared as the elected governor of the state by the apex court.

However, their prayers were answered on Monday when the Supreme Court affirmed Gov. Aminu Tambuwal re-election as the governor of the state.

You would recall that All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, had on Dec. 4, 2019, appealed the judgment of both the election petition tribunal and the Appeal Court at the Supreme Court for upholding the election of Tambuwal.

Tambuwal, who contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged winner with a slim margin of 342 votes after a supplementary election in some polling units of the state.

NAN also recalls that the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad had on Jan. 14, adjourned to Jan. 20 to deliver judgment in the appeal of Aliyu against Tambuwal.

The prayer Session Committee Chairman, Malam Isa Unnu, thanked scholars and members of the communities for ensuring the success of the prayer sessions.

“The prayer session is voluntarily organised for our state to continue to get more success and more dividends of democracy under the able leadership of Tambuwal,” he said.

Unnu called on the people of the state to sustain such prayer initiative even after the Supreme Court judgment to enable the administration succeed.

Meanwhile, another group of scholars and community members across the state are held similar prayer session at the Sultan Abubakar III Juma’at Mosque for the success of Aliyu in the Supreme Court.

Vanguard Nigeria News

