How non-teaching staff sustained me in office beyond traducers’ expectations —LASU VC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

VICE-Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, has said if not for the support and understanding of members of the non-teaching staff, some people did not want him to stay more than six months in office as the eighth substantive VC of the institution.

Fagbohun, who spoke during the end-of-year party and award ceremony organised by the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, of the institution, said some people, who did not like his emergence as the VC, attempted to foment trouble in the school by trying to instigate workers against him.

READ ALSO:

Fagbohun, who made veiled reference to the allegations by some lecturers in the institution who claimed his promotion to the rank of full professor did not follow due process, said those behind the plot failed because they thought they could use some old tricks.

“Some individuals didn’t want me to be on this seat for more than six months and they worked on the premise of previous experiences when some people would just say ‘hey, stone him’ and others would begin to do so without finding the reason for their action. They tried it against me but this time around, NASU, NATTS, and SSANU, said ‘no, we want to know why.’

“Those who are not members of LASU community won’t understand what I am talking about. The support of members of this community, irrespective of religious beliefs has kept me in office and going. I thank you all and the management team for your support. What we are doing is that we are separating evil from comradeship. When we do the right thing, support us and if we err as human, in love, correct us. We have laid a template for working together as a team and we won’t deviate from that and we hope those coming after us will continue in like manner.” he said.

He called for the support of staff and students for whoever emerges the VC after him

His five-year tenure as VC will come to an end next January.

In his speech, the Chairman, NASU, LASU Chapter, Comrade Sanni Ige, said his members were supporting the good deeds of Fagbohun.

“Though one’s personality may not be totally separated from how one behaves, Prof. Fagbohun has shown himself to be a good team player and leader. We are supporting him for his good works. He has transformed the image of LASU and set a standard for others to try and surpass.

“We just hope that after his tenure expires next January, the Lagos State Government will be able to appoint another person that will not lower the standard set. The VC is not an angel, but as a human being, he is good and trying his best for LASU as a whole,” he said.

Fagbohun was subsequently given a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Several other individuals including past and present leaders of the union were also honored at the event.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: