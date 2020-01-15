How MTN promotes Nigerian culture with theatre productions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Telecommunications services provider, MTN, during the last December, sponsored series of theatre productions to promote the rich Nigerian cultural heritage.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, CSR, the network’s foundation had the Arts and Culture effort focused on three things. The three of them include: promoting the re-telling of Nigerian and African stories, promoting family and national values and empowering skilled professionals within the country’s Arts and Culture ecosystem to showcase their talent before a wider audience.

According to MTN, the December productions line up began on the 15th with Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens, a musical drama that centers on the life and story of legendary Fela Kuti.

The theatre production which held at Terra Kulture showed till January 5. The Five Maids of Fadaka held at the Kona Recreation Hub, Lekki, on the 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th.

Emotan which showed on December 22nd to 25th retold the story of a well-respected food trader during the reigns of Oba Uwaifiokun and Prince Ogun, the future Oba Ewuare the Great in the 16th Century, who assisted Oba Ewuare in reclaiming the throne after several years in exile.

The network said the foundation has continued to fulfil its pledge to revive the Arts and Culture scene in Nigeria.

It said: “In 2018, the CSR arm of MTN Nigeria sponsored over six theatre productions. Taking it up a notch, the foundation sponsored 10 theatre productions in 2019.

“Earlier in 2019, the foundation supported Sound Sultan’s broadway styled Jungle Story 2, Agbarho the stage play, the Nigerian Universities Theatre Arts Festival, NUTAF, Lagos International Poetry Festival, LIPFEST, and Life in My City Arts Festival, LIMCAF.

