How MTN Foundation lit December with chart topping theatre productions

By Ayo Onikoyi

2019 wasn’t exactly an easy ride, many wanted to take a break. Luckily, many entertainment shows and events filled the month. The theatre productions in the month were compelling. One would think there was a cultural festival in Lagos, thanks to MTN Foundation.

The productions include Fela and the Kalakuta Republic, Five Maids of Fadaka, Emotan, and OMG (an acronym for three Nigerian heroes, Olufunmilayo Ransome Kuti, Margaret Expo and Hajiya Gambo Sawaba. The musical-themed Fela and the Kalakuta Republic held at Terra Kulture retold the story of the Nigerian music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Five Maids of Fadaka showed at the Kona Recreation Hub, Lekki. Emotan, a drama that retells a Benin folktale, showedat MUSON Centre. OMG As part of its resolution to support Nigerian Arts and Culture, the MTN Foundation also sponsored some productions earlier in the year.

They include Sound Sultan’s Broadway styled Jungle Story 2, Agbarho the stage play , the Nigerian Universities Theatre Arts Festival (NUTAF) and Lagos International Poetry (LIPFEST).

Vanguard

